Shirtless Aaron Gordon celebrates NBA title with Nuggets fans in Denver

The starting forward joined fans to celebrate the biggest victory in Denver Nuggets' history.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are champions of the NBA for the first time in their 47 years in the league.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on their home court at Ball Arena Monday night.

Fans took to the streets to celebrate the historic victory, pouring into lower downtown from Ball Arena and McGregor Square Monday night.

A large crowd gathered at 20th and Market streets, celebrating the victory. Some people in the crowd were shooting off fireworks and climbing light poles.

Joining the tens of thousands fans of Nuggets Nation was the Nuggets' starting forward Aaron Gordon, who helped the basketball team end its 47-year title drought with his stellar play on the court throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Gordon was seen walking through downtown Denver, shirtless and still wearing his game shorts.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) blocked several roads in downtown due to the crowds on the streets and heavy traffic leaving Ball Arena.





The Nuggets will celebrate their new championship trophy with a parade and rally. Hundreds of thousands are expected for the celebration in downtown Denver on Thursday.

The NBA championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Union Station. It will proceed down 17th Street to Broadway and then south all the way to Civic Center Park.

In addition to the parade, pre-rally events will begin in Civic Center Park at 9 a.m. Thursday with GRiZ, Big Gigantic, and Paws The Music performing live, as well as season highlight reels and live video from the parade.

At about noon, after the parade arrives, the City and County of Denver will present a special program honoring the 2023 NBA Champions.

9NEWS will broadcast the Nuggets' celebration from start to finish Thursday on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS+ streaming apps.

