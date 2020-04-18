DENVER — Nobody played harder on the hardwood than Ryan Bowen.

That work ethic has now translated from a former Denver Nuggets player to an assistant coach for the same team. But now, it's all about family.

Bowen and his family are having fun -- a lot of it -- in a time that is challenging during quarantine.

The Bowen family has been turning heads on social media, specifically TikTok, making creative videos from withing their home.

It came naturally for Bowen's wife, Wendy, who was on her college dance team at the University of Iowa. Best of all, none of their children needed convincing to go along.

"It was some great family bonding doing videos like this," Bowen said.

Perhaps the next Bowen family performance should be the entertainment at the Pepsi Center during a Nuggets game. And maybe the Joker could join 'em.

