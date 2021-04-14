Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets over Heat 123-106

Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets who played their first game without injured point guard Jamal Murray since his devastating injury.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 15th triple-double of the season to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Miami Heat 123-106 on Wednesday night.

Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets who played their first game without injured point guard Jamal Murray since his devastating injury.

Murray was hurt in the final minute of Monday’s loss at Golden State when he planted his left foot to go up for a layup. An MRI confirmed an ACL tear and dealt Denver’s title hopes a serious blow.

Jimmy Butler had 13 points and nine assists for the Heat a night after he rolled his right ankle in a loss at Phoenix.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 21 points.

>> Video above: 9NEWS weekend sports anchor Jacob Tobey says Jamal Murray will be back, but his torn ACL is heartbreaking

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.