Denver Nuggets

Jokic, Nuggets hold off Hornets 117-112 to snap 2-game slide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points, and the Denver Nuggets held off the Charlotte Hornets 117-112 on Tuesday night to snap a two-game slide. 

Jokic had 11 rebounds and six assists and Porter knocked down six 3-pointers as the Nuggets held off a furious late rally by the Hornets led by Devonte Graham, who scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, including five 3-pointers. 

Jokic did most of his damage at the foul line, where he made 16 of 17 shots.

With the win the Nuggets clinched at least the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, ensuring home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

