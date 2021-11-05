Jokic, Nuggets hold off Hornets 117-112 to snap 2-game slide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points, and the Denver Nuggets held off the Charlotte Hornets 117-112 on Tuesday night to snap a two-game slide.
Jokic had 11 rebounds and six assists and Porter knocked down six 3-pointers as the Nuggets held off a furious late rally by the Hornets led by Devonte Graham, who scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, including five 3-pointers.
Jokic did most of his damage at the foul line, where he made 16 of 17 shots.
With the win the Nuggets clinched at least the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, ensuring home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
>>Video above: Commentary: Jamal Murray will be back, but his torn ACL is heartbreaking
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.