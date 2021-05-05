Nikola Jokic, Nuggets start fast, cool off Knicks in easy win

Denver, which led by as much as 31, moved back into a tie with the Los Angeles Clippers for third place in the Western Conference.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 24 of his 32 points in a dominant first quarter in the Denver Nuggets’ 113-97 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Jokic finished with 12 rebounds to help lead the Nuggets to their 10th victory in 12 games.

Denver, which led by as much as 31, moved back into a tie with the Los Angeles Clippers for third place in the Western Conference.

Austin Rivers scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter against his former team.

The Knicks committed three fouls in the game’s first 22 seconds and coach Tom Thibodeau was hit with a technical 28 seconds in.

Things got worse from there and the Nuggets rolled to the win.

