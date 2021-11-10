Barton scores 30, Nuggets beat Pacers 101-98 without Jokic

Zeke Nnaji added 19 points and Jeff Green and Bones Hyland had 12 apiece for the Nuggets, who have won four straight and six of seven.

DENVER — Will Barton scored a season-high 30 points, helping to make up for the absence of suspended star Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets hung on to beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98 on Wednesday night.

Zeke Nnaji added 19 points and Jeff Green and Bones Hyland had 12 apiece for the Nuggets, who have won four straight and six of seven.

Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points to lead the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis added 20 points and 19 rebounds.

The Nuggets are now 7-4 on the season and Jokic will return from his suspension on Friday night against the Hawks. The game is slated for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff at Ball Arena.

