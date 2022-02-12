Nuggets beat Raptors 110-109, end Toronto's streak at eight

Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 15 rebounds, Jeff Green scored 19 points and Aaron Gordon had 13 as the Nuggets won the third time in four games.

TORONTO, ON — Rookie guard Bones Hyland made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:16 to play and the Denver Nuggets beat Toronto 110-109 Saturday, ending the Raptors’ winning streak at eight.

Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 15 rebounds, Jeff Green scored 19 points and Aaron Gordon had 13 as the Nuggets won the third time in four.

Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 35 points and had 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 25 points, Scottie Barnes had 17 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as the Raptors lost for the first time since Jan. 26 at Chicago.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.