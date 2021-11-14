Jokic has 28 points, Nuggets rout Trail Blazers, 124-95

Chauncey Billups, a Denver native who had two playing stints with the Nuggets, lost his head coaching debut in his hometown without star Damian Lillard.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic just missed out on is third straight triple-double, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets spoiled Chauncey Billups return home with a 124-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday nigth.

Lillard was out with what the team called a lower abdominal tendinopathy. It is an injury the guard has dealt with before and aggravated at the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Lillard played Wednesday and Friday night before Billups kept him out of Sunday night’s game.

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.