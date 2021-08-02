Nikola Jokic named Colorado Sports Hall of Fame 2020 Athlete of the Year

Jokic and other finalists are set to be honored on Sept. 29 at the 56th annual induction and awards banquet in downtown Denver.

DENVER — Another day, another honor for Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic.

The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame announced on Monday it had selected Jokic as its Athlete of the Year for 2020. He'll be honored at the 56th induction and awards banquet tentatively set for Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Hilton Denver City Center.

Jokic led the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals in the Orlando "bubble" in 2020, including incredible 3-1 series comebacks against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers in the first two rounds of the playoffs. He finished ninth in NBA MVP voting a season ago and is an early favorite to win the award this year.

The Hall of Fame committee will also honor finalists Nate Landman (CU football), Dani Jones (CU track and field), Dominick Serrano (Windsor Wrestling), Jana Van Gytenbeek (Cherry Creek baksetball) and Greg Mark (multi-sport athlete with disabilities award) on the same evening.

Last year's inductees will be involved in the festivities as well after their big night was canceled this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That list includes Lindsey Vonn, Bob Gebhard, Alonzo Babers, George Gwozdecky, Terry Miller and Erin Popovich.

Tickets for the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Banquet are $200 each and Sponsor tables start at $2,500. For additional ticket and table information, you can call the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame at 720-258-3535 or visit their website.