x
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets unveil 'City Edition Mixtape Jersey'

The City Edition Mixtape Jersey will make its debut Saturday at Ball Arena.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have unveiled their newest jersey, dubbed the "City Edition Mixtape Jersey" uniform.

The Nuggets will wear the new threads at least six times this season, beginning Saturday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Rockets. The uniform is part of a series released for all NBA teams.

"The launch of the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms represents legacy remixed: A tribute to the game’s most iconic moments – and a preview of how Nike is redefining sport for a new generation," said the NBA.

The Nuggets' jersey has callbacks to teams of different eras including baby blue from the 2000s and the rainbow from the 1980s.

"A compilation of each franchise’s greatest hits, inspiration moments included In the ABA’s final season in 1976 when the Nuggets were the team to beat," describes the Nuggets' website. "In the ‘80s, our fast-breaking style broke scoring records and set fans afire. In the ‘90s, we finger-wagged our way to the biggest playoff upset in league history."

The new jersey is on sale now at Altitude Authentics.

Nuggets City Edition nights

  • Saturday, Nov. 6
  • Friday, Nov. 26
  • Thursday, Dec. 30
  • Saturday, Jan. 15
  • Saturday, Feb. 6
  • Tuesday, March 22
