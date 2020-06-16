x
Nuggets coach Michael Malone tested positive for coronavirus antibodies

A team source confirmed to 9NEWS that Malone was never initially tested for the virus, but was quarantined when he wasn't feeling well.
Credit: AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone calls a play as the Nuggets played the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Dallas. The Mavericks won 113-97.

DENVER — Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, a team source confirmed to 9NEWS on Monday night. 

Malone began to feel ill about a week after the NBA season was suspended on March 11, but was never tested for COVID-19 because testing supplies were limited, the team said. He remained in quarantine and eventually started to feel better. 

The team source said it was "a few weeks" later Malone was able to get an antibody test and that result came back as positive. Malone currently has no symptoms and has fully recovered. 

The NBA is hoping to return to play July 30 in Orlando, with training camps slated to open early next month. The Nuggets will play eight regular season games before moving on to the playoffs for the second consecutive season. 

