Rookie reserve Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points, recent call-up P.J. Dozier had a big Denver debut filling in for injured point guard Jamal Murray and the Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 100-86.

Murray exited the game with 1:32 remaining in the second quarter after rolling his left ankle. He was helped off the floor by teammates.

Dozier finished with 12 points in 13 minutes. He was recalled from Windy City of the G League on Tuesday to provide depth.

Terry Rozier scored 20 points for the Hornets as they wrapped up a winless four-game trip.

