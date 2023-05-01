City's chamber cheers on office celebrations during Nuggets championship run

The NBA Finals could give a $17-22 million boost to the local economy, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce predicts.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The city's chamber of commerce wants to get everyone in on the celebrations as the Denver Nuggets make history when they take the home court against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals that start Thursday – heck, maybe they can even talk your boss into letting you leave early to catch a game.

> Watch video above: Nuggets NBA Finals merchandise available for the first time ever

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce predicted that a seven-game series could bring in $17-22 million to the city's economy.

It's the second consecutive year the city has hosted a sports championship series. The Colorado Avalanche won the 2022 Stanley Cup.

The chamber encouraged metro businesses and organizations to promote game day spirit within their offices to celebrate the Nuggets' championship run. They even created a fun "Finals permission slip" signed by Rocky the mascot, that allows employees to show their spirit and get in on the games.

The permission slip reads, "Throughout the Finals, high-fives and 'Let's Go Nuggets' are acceptable substitutions for traditional greetings at work." The slip also cheered on other office activities like:

Wearing Nuggets gear to work.

Leaving work early to attend a watch party or a game.

Attempting to block an Aaron Gordon dunk. (not really)

Competing in a shootout against Jamal Murray. (not really)

High-fiving Nikola Jokic – if you can reach. (also not really)

The Denver Nuggets Skyline Drumline will march from the chamber offices to Ball Arena for the first game of the Finals on Thursday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.