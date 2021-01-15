Jokic, Nuggets hold off Curry, Warriors for 114-104 win

Nikola Jokic notched his 46th career triple-double in Denver's home victory Thursday night.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to help Denver overcome the blazing shooting of Stephen Curry as the Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 114-104.

Jokic also had 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 46th career triple-double. The big man entered averaging a triple-double and leading the NBA in assists.

Will Barton and Jamal Murray each added 17 points on a night when seven Nuggets scored in double figures.

Curry finished with 35 points on 14-of-23 shooting. He hit five 3-pointers to give him 2,545 for his career. Curry is 15 from tying Reggie Miller for second place on the league’s all-time list.

