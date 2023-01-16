Nuggets give back on MLK Day

Davon Reed, Jack White and Peyton Watson spent the afternoon at Clayton Early Learning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A trio of Denver Nuggets players took to the community on Monday to give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Davon Reed, Jack White and Peyton Watson spent the afternoon at Clayton Early Learning, where they teamed up with Clayton families to fully stock the Clayton Cares Market with fresh and non-perishable food.

The food was purchased with a $10,000 donation from Kroenke Sports Charities and the Denver Nuggets.

"It symbolizes a lot," Watson said. "He's (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) the reason I'm able to be here today and be the successful young man that I am, and step into the rooms that I'm able to."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n