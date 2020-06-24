Nuggets give PJ Dozier full-time NBA contract

The guard was on a two-way deal which allowed him to spend significant time in the NBA's G-League.

DENVER — PJ Dozier is officially a full-time NBA player.

The Denver Nuggets signed Dozier to a new deal on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Shams Charania from The Athletic was the first to break the news.

Dozier, who has spent some time with the Nuggets this season, was having a fantastic year in the NBA's G-League, putting up eye-popping numbers. In 18 games with the Windy City Bulls, Dozier averaged more than 21 points per game to go along with 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

In 21 appearances with Denver, Dozier averaged 4.1 points per game.

But he'll no longer have to travel back-and-forth, as the new deal makes him a fixture on the Nuggets' roster for the NBA's restart in Orlando next month and beyond. Nick Kosmider from The Athletic reported it's a multiyear deal for Dozier to stay in Denver.

Dozier starred at South Carolina in college, leading them to an improbable Final Four run in 2017. After going un-drafted the following summer, Dozier signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also spent time with the Mavericks, Thunder, Celtics and 76ers organizations.

It's unlikely Dozier will see significant minutes for Denver this summer in Orlando, but should Jamal Murray or Monte Morris test post for the coronavirus or get injured, Dozier provides the Nuggets some much-needed depth at the point guard position.