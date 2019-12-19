Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap helped fuel a 24-0 run in the third quarter as the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 113-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Nikola Jokic added 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Murray finished with 33 points with 13 in the pivotal third quarter.

Millsap scored 14 of his 15 points during the third in his return from a strained quadriceps.

Denver has now won four straight games, all at Pepsi Center. The homestand concludes Friday night against Minnesota.

