HOUSTON — The Nuggets will enter 2020 on a sour note after losing to the Rockets in Houston on Tuesday night by a final score of 130-104.

Denver found itself down 12 after the first quarter and 17 points at halftime. The Nuggets cut the Rockets lead to three points after the third quarter, but couldn't get any closer.

Nikola Jokic led the way with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Jamal Murray, Will Barton and Paul Millsap all scored in double digits, as did Monte Morris and Malik Beasley off the Nuggets' bench.

Denver will continue its five-game road trip in Indiana on Thursday night against the Pacers.

