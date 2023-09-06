Nuggets sell out Game 4 watch party in Denver

The Nuggets are in Florida, but that won't stop Ball Arena from hosting a raucous crowd.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are in south Florida, but Ball Arena will still have a playoff atmosphere Friday night.

Tickets for the Nuggets' watch party inside their Denver arena have sold out ahead of Friday night's big Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Denver has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets and Heat play Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Kaseya Arena in Miami.

In addition to the game broadcast on the arena's scoreboard, the watch party features concessions, contests, giveaways, Super Mascot Rocky, the Skyline Drumline, Hype Squad and Nuggets Dancers bringing the playoff energy. Parking at Ball Arena is free for the event.

Tickets to watch parties at Ball Arena are $20 for the NBA Finals. Tickets for a potential Game 6 watch party are still available at Ticketmaster.com. Proceeds benefit Kroenke Sports Charities.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *

* If necessary

