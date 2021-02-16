Friday's Nuggets vs. Hornets game postponed, new game scheduled

The Charlotte Hornets’ next two games, including Friday's against Denver, have been postponed.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets' upcoming game against the Charlotte Hornets has been postponed in accordance with the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, the league announced Tuesday.

The Nuggets had been scheduled to play the Hornets in Charlotte Friday night.

The NBA announced the Nuggets will instead play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday at 5 p.m. MT. The Nuggets-Cavaliers game had been originally targeted for the second half of the season.

The Hornets' next two games and the San Antonio Spurs' next three games are being postponed due to four Spurs players testing positive for COVID-19, according to the NBA.

The NBA will be conducting additional contact tracing for players on both San Antonio’s and Charlotte’s rosters, and in order to ensure the health and safety of players on both teams.

The Nuggets (15-11) begin a road trip in Boston on Tuesday night before playing the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Cavaliers on Friday and Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Friday's game against Charlotte has been postponed in accordance with the league's Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/dS6hWrceNT — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 16, 2021

