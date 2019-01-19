The Denver Nuggets hosted their annual basketball and dance skills clinic for Special Olympics of Colorado participants at Pepsi Center on Friday.

"The excitement that these athletes bring is really contagious," head coach Michael Malone said. "I love the event and these athletes, working with them, and just seeing them smile.

"For us, this is a great opportunity to reflect. Wins and losses matter, but when we can impact these Special Olympics athletes the way that we do, it's really important. I think it's a great cause."

The athletes were broken up into five groups that rotated between shooting, passing, dribbling, defense and conditioning stations.

"Little things like that go a long way, and I hope we made their day today," guard Monte Morris said. "(Coach Malone) wanted us to give something back to the kids that they can go home with and remember for the rest of their lives."