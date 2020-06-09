x
Nuggets lead wire-to-wire, top Clippers to tie series at 1

Denver even its Western Conference semifinal series against Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, from left, Jerami Grant (9), Paul Millsap (4) and Gary Harris (14) celebrate at the end of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Nuggets won 110-101.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 18 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets never trailed on the way to beating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-101 in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

Gary Harris and Paul Millsap each added 13 points to help Denver knot the series at a game apiece.

Paul George scored 22 points for the Clippers, who got 15 from Ivica Zubac and endured a rare off night offensively from Kawhi Leonard.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but shot only 4 for 17.

