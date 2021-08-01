Nuggets lose despite Jokic's buzzer beater to tie game, force overtime

Jamal Murray added 21 points and nine assists for the Nuggets, who are now a disappointing 3-5 to start the season.

DENVER — Luka Doncic came within one rebound of his second straight triple-double, finishing with 38 points and 13 assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Denver Nuggets 124-117 in overtime.

Doncic sat out Sunday’s loss to Chicago and responded with his first triple-double of the season against Houston on Monday.

He followed that up with a season high in points.

Nikola Jokic scored 20 of his 38 points after halftime and grabbed 11 rebounds for Denver, including an incredible buzzer beater at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Jamal Murray added 21 points and nine assists for the Nuggets, who are now a disappointing 3-5 to start the season.

You can watch Jokic's buzzer beater to tie the game below.