Reports: Nuggets lose free agents Mason Plumlee and Jerami Grant to Pistons

DETROIT — The Denver Nuggets suffered two big losses on Friday night, as multiple reports say free agents Mason Plumlee and Jerami Grant are both leaving the team to sign as free agents with the Detroit Pistons.

Both players were rotational pieces in Denver's run to the Western Conference Finals, with Grant, in particular, blossoming as a key piece on both offense and defense.

As of late Friday night, the Nuggets had not yet signed an NBA free agent but did add Argentinian Star Facundo Campazzo earlier in the day. Campazzo reportedly inked a two-year deal after previously playing with Real Madrid.

The NBA season will return next month, with teams slated to play a 72-game schedule. The Nuggets are coming off the previously-mentioned Western Conference Finals appearance after defeating the Jazz and Clippers in the NBA bubble in Orlando before falling in five games to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Free agent Jerami Grant has agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Deal negotiated by agent Mike Kneisley. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020