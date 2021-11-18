Michael Malone ejected, 76ers beat Nuggets 103-89 to snap 5-game skid

Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists before leaving the court for the locker room late in the fourth quarter.

DENVER — Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points, Seth Curry added 20 and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 103-89 on Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Playing without Joel Embiid and three other regulars, the 76ers held Nikola Jokic to three points in the second half on a night when enraged Nuggets coach Michael Malone was ejected and had to be restrained by Jokic after charging onto the court as the Philadelphia took control in the third quarter.

Will Barton returned from a back injury to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Denver.

