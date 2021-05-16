Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, Denver No. 3 seed in NBA playoffs

Nikola Jokic had 21 points in the opening half for Denver, then sat for the rest of the game.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA.

The Blazers secured the sixth seed, which means they’ll face the Nuggets in the opening round.

Denver wound up with the third seed in a crazy night that saw the West’s teams in a scramble for playoff position.

Denver was assured of the No. 3 seed when the Clippers fell to the Thunder.

CJ McCollum added 24 points, including five 3-pointers, and the Blazers avoided the play-in round.

Nikola Jokic had 21 points in the opening half for Denver, then sat for the rest of the game.

> Video above: Commentary: Jamal Murray will be back, but his torn ACL is heartbreaking

