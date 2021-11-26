x
Denver Nuggets

Bucks beat Nuggets 120-109, extend win streak to 6 games

Nikola Jokic, who won MVP last season in becoming the first Denver player to capture the award, missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right wrist.

DENVER — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the depleted Denver Nuggets 120-109 for their sixth straight win. 

Antetokounmpo hit 10 of 13 shots in 30 minutes and the Bucks never trailed, winning by double digits for the third straight game. 

The anticipated matchup of the last two MVPs didn’t happen. 

Nikola Jokic, who won last season in becoming the first Denver player to capture the award, missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right wrist.

Michael Porter Jr. hasn’t played since Nov. 6 due to lower back soreness and P.J. Dozier suffered a torn ACL in his left knee Tuesday night in Portland.

