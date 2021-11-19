LaVine, DeRozan come up big as Bulls beat Nuggets 114-108

Aaron Gordon had a season-high 28 points for the Nuggets, who’ve dropped three straight. They played without MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night.

DENVER — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan hit eight straight late free throws and the Chicago Bulls won in Denver for the first time since 2006, beating a Nuggets team 114-108 that was without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night.

DeRozan finished 26 points, including a 12-for-12 performance at the line. LaVine and DeRozan were sizzling late in helping the Bulls end a 13-game skid in the Mile High City. The last time they won in Denver was Feb. 8, 2006.

LaVine was 5 of 6 down the stretch including two 3-pointers.

Aaron Gordon had a season-high 28 points for the Nuggets, who’ve dropped three straight.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.