LaVine, DeRozan come up big as Bulls beat Nuggets 114-108

DENVER — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan hit eight straight late free throws and the Chicago Bulls won in Denver for the first time since 2006, beating a Nuggets team 114-108 that was without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night.
DeRozan finished 26 points, including a 12-for-12 performance at the line. LaVine and DeRozan were sizzling late in helping the Bulls end a 13-game skid in the Mile High City. The last time they won in Denver was Feb. 8, 2006.
LaVine was 5 of 6 down the stretch including two 3-pointers.
Aaron Gordon had a season-high 28 points for the Nuggets, who’ve dropped three straight.
>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role
