Jaren Jackson Jr. helps Grizzlies beat Nuggets -- again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while kickstarting a fourth quarter burst by Memphis and the Grizzlies held on to beat the Denver Nuggets 108-106 on Wednesday night.

Ja Morant added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson had 16 points each. Bane’s 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining gave Memphis the lead for good in its second straight victory over the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Will Barton — who struggled Monday night against Memphis, going 1 for 8 from the field — had 26 points and seven assists and fueled a Denver push after a poor start.

The Nuggets are now 4-4 on the season.

