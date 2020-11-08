Nuggets lose to Lakers in final seconds

Denver played its bench for most of the fourth quarter, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed on the court for Los Angeles.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kyle Kuzma drained a three-pointer with .4 seconds left to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Head coach Michael Malone rested his starters in the fourth quarter, instead giving his bench a chance to compete with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers.

The Nuggets second-unit was up for the task, matching Los Angeles shot for shot and even leading with under a minute to go. But PJ Dozier missed a free throw with four seconds left and then Kuzma delivered the dagger.

Dozier did lead the Nuggets with 18 points. Michael Porter Jr. had 15, and Monte Morris and Jamal Murray both had 14 for Denver which fell to 46-25 on the season.