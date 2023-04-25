Jokic, Nuggets try to clinch series against Minnesota

The Timberwolves won the last matchup in overtime to force a Game 5.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five.

The teams meet for the ninth time this season.

GAME TIME

Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE

Nuggets -9.5; over/under is 221.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND

Nuggets lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE

The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 114-108 in overtime on April 24 led by 34 points from Anthony Edwards, while Nikola Jokic scored 43 points for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 10-6 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Denver is fourth in the NBA with 55.0 points in the paint led by Jokic averaging 15.8.

The Timberwolves are 8-8 against Northwest Division teams. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 115.8 points per game and is shooting 49.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 14.9 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES

Nuggets: None listed.

Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (knee), Jaden McDaniels: out (hand), Kyle Anderson: out (eye).

