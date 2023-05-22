Stores open for Nuggets fans to get championship gear

Several Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Denver area reopened immediately after Monday night's series-winning game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA championship series for the first time in their history.

Nuggets fans can celebrate winning the Western Conference title with the latest championship and NBA Finals merchandise, and Colorado stores are ready.

Several Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Denver area reopened immediately after Monday night's series-winning game with the latest assortment of NBA Finals merchandise.

These stores opened Monday night and will open early Tuesday, at 7 a.m.

6305 S. Main Street, Suite A101, Aurora

1200 S. Ironton Street, Aurora

31 W. Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield

7313 W. Alaska Drive, Lakewood

14500 W. Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

8501 W. Bowles Avenue, Littleton

8435 Park Meadows Center Drive, Littleton

Dick's Sporting Goods said fans can get their gear via the Buy Online, Pickup In Store service. The store will also have championship gear available online, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after Monday's game.

Fanatics online sports store also was stocked with Western Conference championship gear.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.