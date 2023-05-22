Stores open for Nuggets fans to get championship gear

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA championship series for the first time in their history.
Nuggets fans can celebrate winning the Western Conference title with the latest championship and NBA Finals merchandise, and Colorado stores are ready.
Several Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Denver area reopened immediately after Monday night's series-winning game with the latest assortment of NBA Finals merchandise.
These stores opened Monday night and will open early Tuesday, at 7 a.m.
- 6305 S. Main Street, Suite A101, Aurora
- 1200 S. Ironton Street, Aurora
- 31 W. Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield
- 7313 W. Alaska Drive, Lakewood
- 14500 W. Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
- 8501 W. Bowles Avenue, Littleton
- 8435 Park Meadows Center Drive, Littleton
Dick's Sporting Goods said fans can get their gear via the Buy Online, Pickup In Store service. The store will also have championship gear available online, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after Monday's game.
Fanatics online sports store also was stocked with Western Conference championship gear.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.