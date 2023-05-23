Here's the NBA Finals schedule featuring the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers to win the first conference title in their 47 NBA seasons.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are best in the West and headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Nuggets completed an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night with a 113-111 victory in Game 4.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon helped the Nuggets overcome a 15-point halftime deficit to earn their first conference title in their 47 NBA seasons.

The Nuggets will next head to the best-of-seven NBA Finals. The series will begin Thursday, June 1.

The Nuggets will play the team that wins the Eastern Conference, either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics. The Heat have a 3-0 series lead over the Celtics.

If the Heat advance to the Finals, the Nuggets will host Game 1 and Game 2 at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, June 1, and Sunday, June 4, respectively.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 1, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2, 8 p.m. ET (ABC) Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Friday, June 9: Game 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Monday, June 12: Game 5, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *

Game 5, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) * Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *

Game 6, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) * Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 8 p.m. ET (ABC) *

* if necessary

