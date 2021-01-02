Nuggets Jokic wins second-straight Western Conference POTW award

Jokic is the first member of the Nuggets since Carmelo Anthony in 2006 to win Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks.

DENVER — Nuggets center Nikola Jokic did something on Monday no member of the organization has accomplished in 15 years.

He won his second consecutive Western Conference Player of the Week award, matching Carmelo Anthony, who did it back in 2006. It was the eighth time in his career Jokic has won the award, which is the second most in franchise history.

Jokic averaged 30.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting .623 from the field and .455 from three-point range. He helped lead the Nuggets to a 3-1 week, including a home win over the Utah Jazz, snapping their 11-game winning streak and two road wins over the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets are now 12-8 on the season after the productive week, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Jokic has emerged as an early NBA MVP candidate, producing a double-double in all 20 of Denver's games so far. He's just the second player to do that since 1976, joining the legendary Bill Walton.

Denver plays again Monday night at Ball Arena against the Detroit Pistons, welcoming old friends Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee back to town after each departed in free agency earlier this winter.