Jokic scores 26, Nuggets rally to beat Wolves 93-91

Denver's Will Barton came up with a crucial block on former Nugget Malik Beasley in the final seconds to seal the win.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 19 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets completed a late rally to win their 12th in a row against Minnesota, beating the Timberwolves 93-91 on Saturday night.

Monte Morris hit a layup to break an 89-all tie with 2:04 to play, and Jokic added a pair of free throws to give the Nuggets a four-point lead.

Anthony Edwards hit layup with 31 seconds to play, and the Wolves got a final chance after Karl-Anthony Towns forced a turnover by Jokic.

But Will Barton came up with a crucial block on Malik Beasley and Edwards missed a final attempt under the rim as the seconds ticked off and the Nuggets won.

