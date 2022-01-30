Nikola Jokic, Nuggets rout defending champ Bucks

The reigning NBA MVP just missed his 13th triple-double of the season.

MILWAUKEE — Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets rout the Milwaukee Bucks 136-100 on Sunday night.

The reigning NBA MVP just missed his 13th triple-double of the season. He matched his season high for assists. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points, Monte Morris had 18 and Will Barton 15 for the Nuggets.

They improved to 4-0 on a six-game trip and matched their longest winning streak of the season. Denver has won six of the last seven and 13 of the last 19 road games against Milwaukee.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half. He was the MVP in consecutive seasons before Jokic earned that honor last season.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.