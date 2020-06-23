Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tests positive for coronavirus, report says

The Nuggets told 9NEWS it could not independently confirm the report "due to medical privacy concerns."

DENVER — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in his home country of Serbia, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

A team spokesperson told 9NEWS on Tuesday afternoon they could not independently confirm the report "due to medical privacy concerns." The Nuggets also indicated they won't comment on any future test results.

Wojnarowski and Windhorst said Jokic is asymptomatic, but that his return to the United States has been delayed. Jokic should be cleared to return to Denver some point next week, according to a tweet from Wojnarowski.

The Nuggets All-NBA center was recently spotted at an event in Belgrade with tennis star Novak Djokovic, who announced on Tuesday morning he tested positive for COVID-19.

9NEWS confirmed last week that Nuggets head coach Michael Malone recently tested positive for the coronavirus antibodies, but thinks he had the virus back in March.