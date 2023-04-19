Nuggets stave off Timberwolves comeback to claim Game 2

Denver battled through a third-quarter push from Minnesota to take a 2-0 series lead in the NBA playoffs.

DENVER — For the first two quarters the Nuggets were rolling. For the third, they were reeling.

But a decisive fourth quarter that determined the difference between an even playoff series and a daunting 2-0 hole fell Denver's way.

Jamal Murray channeled his pre-ACL injury self on Wednesday night at Ball Arena and led the charge for the Nuggets with a playoff performance to remember in their 122-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2.

Murray poured in a team-high 40 points, many of which helped Denver find an early footing.

"When the stage is at its biggest, Jamal seems to step up and perform," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. "That game was back-and-forth in that fourth quarter, and he was just making big play after big play."

Timberwolves superstar Rudy Gobert fouled out with just more than 8 minutes remaining in the final quarter, which is when Denver began to close out the second home game of the playoff-opening series.

Pair that with timely shots from Denver's big-name talents like Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic and the team found what it was looking for.

The playoff series now shifts to Target Center in Minneapolis for Games 3 and 4, beginning Friday night.

