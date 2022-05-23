Tim Connelly takes Minnesota Timberwolves job after nine seasons in Denver Nuggets' front office

Minnesota’s new ownership group offered Connelly a four-year contract worth $40 million, according to reports.

DENVER — Someone other than Tim Connelly will be tasked with keeping Nikola Jokic in Denver and directing the future of the Nuggets franchise.

According to multiple reports, Tim Connelly has accepted the Minnesota Timberwolves’ offer to become their president of basketball operations, the same role he held in Denver for the previous five seasons. The Gazette confirmed those reports Monday afternoon.

The Athletic, which was first with the news alongside ESPN, reported Minnesota’s new ownership group, which includes billionaire Glen Taylor and former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez, offered Connelly a four-year contract worth $40 million with the potential for ownership equity.

Connelly previously served as the Nuggets' general manager and executive vice president when the franchise drafted Jokic with the 41st pick in the 2014 draft. Jokic committed to signing a super-max extension to stay in Denver after Golden State eliminated the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs last month.

