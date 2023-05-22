Sellout at Ball Arena: Nuggets hosting big crowd for Game 4 watch party

The Nuggets are in Tinseltown, but that won't stop Ball Arena from hosting a raucous crowd.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are in Los Angeles, but Ball Arena will still have a playoff atmosphere Monday night.

Tickets for the Nuggets' watch party inside their Denver arena sold out Monday morning ahead of Monday night's big Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

In addition to the game broadcast on the arena's scoreboard, the watch party features concessions, contests, giveaways, Super Mascot Rocky, the Skyline Drumline, Hype Squad and Nuggets Dancers bringing the Playoff energy.

Tickets to Monday's watch party at Ball Arena were $10 at Ticketmaster.com. The team also held a Game 3 viewing party Saturday night.

The Nuggets have a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets are on the brink of making their first NBA Finals in the team's 47 years in the league.

The Nuggets also can make another bit of history with a win in Game 4 on Monday: Although Denver has won 15 playoff series, the Nuggets have never swept an opponent.

