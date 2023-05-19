Ball Arena to host watch parties while Nuggets are on the road

Fans can party inside Ball Arena while the Nuggets battle the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are headed to Hollywood but Ball Arena will still be rocking.

The Nuggets have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 108-103 Thursday night.

The Nuggets will host watch parties at their Denver arena while the team is on the road in Los Angeles for Game 3 and Game 4.

Ball Arena will be open for a watch party on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for Game 3 and 6:30 p.m. Monday for Game 4.

Watch party tickets are $10 at Ticketmaster.com. Parking is free and concessions will be available.

"The arena will be rocking and feel like a home game with Super Mascot Rocky, Skyline Drumline, Hype Squad, and Nuggets Dancers bringing the Playoff energy. There will be contests and giveaways for fans," the Nuggets' website said.

The Denver Nuggets are now just 6⃣ wins away from an NBA championship 🏆#9sports #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/SGKiJ0VeHq — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) May 19, 2023

