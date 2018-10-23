DENVER — Nuggets forward Will Barton underwent surgery to fix core and hip muscle injuries.

He will be re-evaluated in six weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

The surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.

Barton was carted off the floor Saturday night after he said he felt something pop when he took off for the basket in the third quarter against Phoenix. He had an MRI on Sunday and missed the Golden State game that night.

The 27-year-old Barton averaged 16.5 points in two games this season. His injury likely opens up more playing time for Torrey Craig, Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez.

PHOTOS | Denver Nuggets Logo History
01 / 15
Primary 1968 to 1971
02 / 15
Primary 1972 to 1974
03 / 15
Primary 1974 to 1976
04 / 15
Primary 1976 to 1981
05 / 15
Primary 1982 to 1993
06 / 15
Primary 1994 to 2003
07 / 15
Alternate 2004 to 2008
08 / 15
Primary 2004 to 2008
09 / 15
Alternate 2005 to 2017
10 / 15
Nuggets Primary 2009 to 2017
11 / 15
Primary 2018 to Present
12 / 15
Global Icon 2018 to Present
13 / 15
Secondary A 2018 to Present
14 / 15
Secondary B 2018 to Present
15 / 15
Secondary C 2018 to Present
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press