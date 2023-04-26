Nuggets will play Suns in second round of playoffs

DENVER — On to the next one.
The Denver Nuggets are moving on to the Western Conference semifinals after eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the opening round Tuesday night.
Denver, the No. 1 seed in the West, advances to play the No. 4 Phoenix Suns in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Phoenix advanced after defeating the No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers in five games.
Here is a look at the second-round schedule (all tip-off times still TBD):
- Game 1 – Saturday, April 29 at Ball Arena
- Game 2 – Monday, May 1 at Ball Arena
- Game 3 – Friday, May 5 at Footprint Center
- Game 4 – Sunday, May 7 at Footprint Center
- Game 5 (if necessary) – Tuesday, May 9 at Ball Arena
- Game 6 (if necessary) – Thursday, May 11 at Footprint Center
- Game 7 (if necessary) – Sunday, May 14 at Ball Arena
