Nuggets will play Timberwolves in opening round of playoffs

DENVER — The wait is finally over.
The Denver Nuggets now know their opponent for their opening-round series in the NBA playoffs.
Denver, which secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round that begins Sunday (April 16) at Ball Arena.
Minnesota secured a spot in the postseason with a 120-95 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament Friday night.
Here is a look at the opening-round schedule (all times MT):
- Game 1 – Sunday, April 16 at Ball Arena, 8:30 p.m.
- Game 2 – Wednesday, April 19 at Ball Arena, 8 p.m.
- Game 3 – Friday, April 21 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.
- Game 4 – Sunday, April 23 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.
- Game 5 (if necessary) – Tuesday, April 25 at Ball Arena, TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary) – Thursday, April 27 at Target Center, TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary) – Saturday, April 29 at Ball Arena, TBD
