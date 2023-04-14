Nuggets will play Timberwolves in opening round of playoffs

Denver and Minnesota kick off the opening-round playoff series Sunday night at Ball Arena.

DENVER — The wait is finally over.

The Denver Nuggets now know their opponent for their opening-round series in the NBA playoffs.

Denver, which secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round that begins Sunday (April 16) at Ball Arena.

Minnesota secured a spot in the postseason with a 120-95 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in tournament Friday night.

Here is a look at the opening-round schedule (all times MT):

Game 1 – Sunday, April 16 at Ball Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Wednesday, April 19 at Ball Arena, 8 p.m.

Game 3 – Friday, April 21 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Sunday, April 23 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) – Tuesday, April 25 at Ball Arena, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary) – Thursday, April 27 at Target Center, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary) – Saturday, April 29 at Ball Arena, TBD

