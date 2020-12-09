x
Millsap helps Nuggets rally, stun Clippers 111-105 in Game 5

Denver stayed alive to force a Game 6 with Friday night's win over Los Angeles.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap, left, goes up for a shot against Los Angeles Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Paul Millsap scored 14 of his 17 points in a pivotal third quarter, Michael Porter Jr. knocked down a late 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets stormed back from a 15-point, second-half deficit to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 111-105 in Game 5.

Denver trailed 61-46 with 9:42 remaining in the third before the 35-year-old Millsap led a comeback.

The Nuggets took their first lead of the game on a 3-pointer by Nikola Jokic with 7:06 left and extended it to as many as eight.

After the Clippers pulled back to within a basket, Porter hit a deep 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining to all but wrap it up.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and Paul George added 26 for the Clippers. They're searching for the franchise’s first appearance in a conference finals.

Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., left, and Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac leap for a rebound during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

