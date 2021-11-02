Millsap scores 22, Nuggets rout Cavs to end 3-game skid

Denver led by as many as 34 points in Wednesday night's victory at Ball Arena.

DENVER — Paul Millsap scored a season-high 22 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 19 and the Denver Nuggets routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-95 to snap a three-game skid.

The Nuggets opened a 23-point lead in the first half, saw it increase to 34 in the third and coasted from there as Nikola Jokic and his fellow starters got the fourth quarter off.

Jokic finished with 12 points and 12 assists. It was the fifth straight loss for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.

