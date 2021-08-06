Reports: Former Nugget Popeye Jones will return to Denver as assistant coach

DENVER — Former Nugget Popeye Jones will return to Denver as an assistant coach, according to multiple reports.
Longtime NBA writer Marc Stein reported the news on Twitter late Sunday night, and ESPN's Marc J. Spears confirmed it on Monday. Jones will replace Wes Unseld Jr., who recently departed Denver to take the head coaching job in Washington.
Jones played for the Nuggets during the 1999-2000 season, appearing in 40 games and averaging 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. In all, he played parts of 11 NBA seasons for Dallas, Toronto, Boston, Denver, Washington and Golden State.
He's been an assistant coach since 2013, working with the Nets, Pacers and most recently the 76ers this past year. Spears reports Jones will "depart" from Philadelphia to accept the job with the Nuggets.
Jones' two sons, Seth and Caleb, both played hockey growing up in Colorado and are now members of the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL.
>> Video above: Nikola Jokic wins first MVP in Denver Nuggets history
RELATED: Predators ink Seth Jones
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.