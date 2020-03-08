x
Porter Jr., Jokic lead Nuggets past Thunder, 121-113 in OT

Porter Jr., who averages just 7.5 points per game, had a career-high 37 points in just his third start of the season.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dunks the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double to help the Denver Nuggets top the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 in overtime. 

Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. 

Porter, who averages just 7.5 points per game, had the big performance in just his third start of the season. His previous career high was 25 points. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, Chris Paul scored 23 and Danilo Gallinari added 20 for the Thunder. 

The Nuggets are now 1-1 in the NBA restart with six games to go before the playoffs begin. 

