Porter Jr., Jokic lead Nuggets past Thunder, 121-113 in OT

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double to help the Denver Nuggets top the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 in overtime.

Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Porter, who averages just 7.5 points per game, had the big performance in just his third start of the season. His previous career high was 25 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, Chris Paul scored 23 and Danilo Gallinari added 20 for the Thunder.