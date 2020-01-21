MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Porter Jr. had his second double-double in three games with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the short-handed Denver Nuggets overtake the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100.

Jerami Grant scored 19 points and Nikola Jokic had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Denver again had three of the team's top five scorers absent while playing on back-to-back nights.

Karl-Anthony Towns outplayed his rival Jokic with 28 points and eight rebounds and Josh Okogie added 16 points off the bench for Minnesota.

Still, the Timberwolves suffered a sixth straight loss.

RELATED: Sabonis’ triple-double leads Pacers past Nuggets 115-107

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports