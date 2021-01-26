x
Porter, Nuggets beat Mavericks 117-113 after Murray ejection

The Nuggets are now 3-0 on the current road trip, 6-2 away from Ball Arena overall and 10-7 on the season.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket as Dallas Mavericks' Trey Burke, bottom, walks past in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — Michael Porter Jr. tied his season high with 30 points and the Denver Nuggets overcame Jamal Murray’s ejection for a shot to the groin of Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to beat the Mavericks 117-113. 

Porter was 6 of 10 from 3-point range, including a go-ahead shot to start a decisive 7-0 run late in the fourth quarter after the Mavericks had rallied immediately following the incident involving Murray and Hardaway. 

Luka Doncic had 35 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high 16 assists for his NBA-leading sixth triple-double. 

